EUNO Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. EUNO has a total market cap of $772,485.12 and $21,076.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01775022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000440 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,582,979 coins and its circulating supply is 36,780,773 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

