Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $$9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

