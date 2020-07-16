EveryCoin (EVY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $510,543.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $510,543.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.01950351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00191877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

