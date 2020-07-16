Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAHPF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

