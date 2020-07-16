Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 671.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,275 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

