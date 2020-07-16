Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post sales of $283.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.05 million to $293.40 million. Express posted sales of $472.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 478,277 shares during the period.

Express stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Express has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

