F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.01. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

