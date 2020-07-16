Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 348.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $63,136,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 39.0% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 177,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

