FansTime Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $474,907.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.01951031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

