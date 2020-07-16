FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 164,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,567. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

