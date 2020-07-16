FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.77

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $19.06. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 125,022 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.