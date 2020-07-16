FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network increased its position in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $162.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,657. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

