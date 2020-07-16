Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.