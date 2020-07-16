Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 79,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

