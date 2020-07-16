Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.01% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

FDMO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

