Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Boosted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,988,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

