Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69.

