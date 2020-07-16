Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Acquires New Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 496,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,922 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 504,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.