Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Buys Shares of 2,892 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 626,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.