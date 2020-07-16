Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 233 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,393 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

