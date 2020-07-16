Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 182,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 246,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,808. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

