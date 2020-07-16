Financial Survey: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Terreno Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.20%. Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 14.79% 4.73% 2.08% Terreno Realty 30.10% 3.52% 2.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Terreno Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.02 $46.75 million $2.46 4.98 Terreno Realty $171.02 million 21.10 $55.52 million $1.38 38.62

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Retail Value on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

