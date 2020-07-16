First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 3.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $44,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.92. 7,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.05. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

