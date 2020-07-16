First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 42,862 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 393,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,223. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

