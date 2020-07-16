First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,335 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. 2,178,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,595. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

