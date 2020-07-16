First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,035 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,657 shares of company stock worth $15,379,137. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.66. 989,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

