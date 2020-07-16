First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 50,621 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 158.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 808,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

