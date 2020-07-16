First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

RSG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 696,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

