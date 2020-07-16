First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 10,787,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

