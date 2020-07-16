First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

MPC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 2,742,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

