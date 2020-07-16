First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.46. 657,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

