First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.84 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,193 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,473. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85.

