First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,982 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 340,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

