First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.98 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.