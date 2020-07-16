First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

