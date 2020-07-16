First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,783,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 332,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. 647,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.