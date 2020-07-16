First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $83.19 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,188,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 3.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,841,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

