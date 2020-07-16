First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,706 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,051 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,627. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.01. 564,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.20 and a 200 day moving average of $251.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

