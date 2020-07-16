First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 716 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average of $274.69. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.