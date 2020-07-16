First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 168.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 446,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,299. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.32.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

