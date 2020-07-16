First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

