First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CME Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.78. 898,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,543. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

