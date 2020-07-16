First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 355,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,851. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

