First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 12,758 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 659.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IWP traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. 242,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

