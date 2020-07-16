First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 15,284 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.50. 2,092,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,336. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

