First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,724 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.03. 959,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.05 and its 200-day moving average is $271.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

