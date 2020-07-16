First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,297 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

