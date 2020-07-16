First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

