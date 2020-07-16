First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

