First Financial Corp IN Sells 3,127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

